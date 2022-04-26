Motorists Advised of Prescribed Burn Near Highway 10 East of Wadena
By Lakeland News —
lptv.org
2 days ago
Residents and motorists who travel along Highway 10 east of Wadena may see smoke while crews conduct a prescribed fire on Tuesday, April 26th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that traffic should...
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after a drunk driver hit a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle with the trooper inside, according to the patrol. The crash happened after 1 a.m. Sunday while the trooper was at the road closure gate west of Mandan on I-94. According...
Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected catalytic converter thief is in custody after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle in St. Cloud over the weekend.
According to St. Cloud police, officers responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday to Yellow Cab on the 2600 block of Seventh St. N. on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle.
Assisted by the fire department, police were able to get the man out from under the vehicle. He was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital.
Police said they located tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters” as well as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine near the man. Employees at the business said the man did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair.
The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, needed to go to the ER for his injuries.
The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review of possible narcotics and theft charges.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 320-25101200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
Technically, I do reside in North Dakota but spend the majority of my time here in good 'ol Minnesota. Where my home is, in Fargo, we have managed to escape the brutal weather that has pummeled the rest of the state. As we all know Minnesota's Spring, so far, has...
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
The National Weather Service is predicting a crest of 48.5 feet in Grand Forks – East Grand Forks this week. Flood stage is 28. Due to anticipated flooding in northwestern Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment, and resources.
If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
There have been a number of complaints made by drivers whose vehicles suffered problems after filling up at a Hibbing gas station. A number of drivers have shared their experiences shortly after filling up at the Holiday Station at 13th Avenue East. Among them was Deb Skelly, who posted on Facebook that her "vehicle start driving rough and didn’t want to go much when I gave it gas" shortly after leaving the station.
A rural bridge in northeastern Minnesota has been closed due to the Sturgeon River rising to the bottom of the bridge deck. The impacted bridge is known as "Bridge 640," which crosses the Sturgeon River in northern St. Louis County on Murray Road, just over five miles southwest of Linden Grove. Saint Louis County Public Works expects the bridge will remain closed through the rest of the week.
There's just something special about spending time at your local county fair in the summer. I have always been a fair fan. I was born during the Todd County Fair in 1995, and I even worked for the University of Minnesota Extension Office and Todd County 4-H in high school helping run fair events for a few summers.
A Brainerd man has been charged with 2nd-degree assault after an apparent road rage incident in which he allegedly cut off another driver and then attacked him. Adam Overby, 43, is facing charges in Crow Wing County over the incident that unfolded in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Baxter, Minnesota, on Easter Sunday afternoon.
ST. PAUL -- Republicans tried to stop the Blue Line light rail extension into Minneapolis's northwest suburbs, and cancel the planned Northern Lights Express passenger train between Duluth and Saint Paul -- but Democrats said "no" as the Minnesota House passed a bill to use part of the state's budget surplus for transportation projects.
When it comes to measuring mother nature, it's always mind-blowing. As we continue to thaw out from a pretty snowy winter, ground water finds its way to tributaries, and streams. This year has brought some pretty impressive sights around Northern Minnesota, like Gooseberry Falls. They thawed out and have been...
Remember last summer when we didn't have to mow our lawns for a good portion of the summer? And the Mississippi River in St. Cloud was crossable on foot? We could be in for another round of that this summer in Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities...
It's been a weird spring. There was a stretch where it seemed like every week we'd get a round of snow, with another dip in temperatures - even if we would get a day or two taste of springtime. A Duluth TV weather personality recently explained that the culprit behind...
We tend to get a little stir crazy this time of year in The Northland. The dark winter is over, the snow is mostly melted away, there are more daylight hours, and we are just itching to get out of the house. This April, however, has been pretty cold. Sure, there have been a couple of nice days (I think), but a lot of people have been griping about the weather.
Comments / 0