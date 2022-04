Last time on The Flash, what seemed like a happy and hopeful moment — the resurrection of Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) — turned into something far darker and more sinister. The final moments of "Resurrection" revealed that it wasn't Ronnie that Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) had brought out of torment within the Black Flame but instead given form to the terrifying entity Deathstorm instead. Now that Deathstorm's been made corporeal, things are about to get far more dangerous and more deadly not just for Team Flash, but for all of Central City as well and it's all hands on deck. to stop him. Need to find out what happened on this week's episode of The Flash? We've got you covered with our recap, but just know there are full spoilers beyond this point for "Death Rises."

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO