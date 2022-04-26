Northwest girls soccer doubles down on Central Conference title

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team scored five goals in the final 16 minutes of the first half on Tuesday at Memorial Field to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-0. "I thought we played really well," Heelan coach Shawn Mansfield said. "Our objective tonight was to move the ball around and put some passes together and let the ball do the work. We had five assists off those eight goals so that tells me we passed the ball around well tonight."

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO