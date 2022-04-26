ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Northwest girls soccer doubles down on Central Conference title

By Mason Kern
KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest girls soccer hosted...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska Track Championships take over Northwest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest hosted the 2022 Central Nebraska Track Championships, one of the biggest track and field events of the year for the area, on Monday. Featured in the above video are highlights from the boys and girls triple jump, boys high jump, girls pole...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Storm schedule set for USHL Western Conference Semifinals

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm’s schedule for the 2022 Western Conference Semifinal series against the Omaha Lancers has been set. Tri-City will host the opening game of the best-of-three series Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. The Storm will also host the third game of the series on Tuesday, if necessary. Puck drop for the Storm’s home games in the Western Conference Semifinals playoff round is set for 7:05pm CT. Tickets to Games #1 and #3 at the Viaero Center will go on sale tomorrow at 10am CT.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK unveils new video boards at Health & Sports Center

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - After around three years of planning, development and construction, UNK unveiled its new center digital video board and accompanying corner monitors on Tuesday. Lopers Athletic Director Marc Bauer revealed the 13,500 scoreboard at the Health and Sports Center in front of a select audience that included...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Lexington, NE
Grand Island, NE
Sports
KSNB Local4

Miller earns third USHL Defenseman of the Week honor this season

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Tri-City Storm defenseman Mitchell Miller has been named the USHL’s Defenseman of the Week for the third time this season and the seventh time in his USHL career. Miller won the USHL’s defensive scoring title this season with a league record of 39 goals, and a league record of 83 points recorded by a defenseman.
SYLVANIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Northwest#Central Conference#Ksnb
Sioux City Journal

Prep roundup: Bishop Heelan soccer sweeps Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team scored five goals in the final 16 minutes of the first half on Tuesday at Memorial Field to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-0. "I thought we played really well," Heelan coach Shawn Mansfield said. "Our objective tonight was to move the ball around and put some passes together and let the ball do the work. We had five assists off those eight goals so that tells me we passed the ball around well tonight."
SIOUX CITY, IA
York News-Times

Area girls' teams tune up for league T&F at Shelby

SHELBY – With both the Crossroads Conference and the Southern Nebraska Conference meets just a few days away, many of the teams from both leagues got in their final tune-ups at the Shelby-Rising City Invite on Tuesday. There were seven teams from the CRC, including York News-Times coverage schools,...
SHELBY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Thomas named GPAC Track Athlete of the Week

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following women’s outdoor track & field athletes-of-the-week for events held April 18-24, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-2022 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.
HASTINGS, NE
Black Hills Pioneer

Basketball tournaments highlighted by lack of sportsmanship

PIERRE — A lack of sportsmanship was a common theme when members of the South Dakota High School Activities Association staff reported on the recent state basketball tournaments. They made their report April 13 to the SDHSAA board of directors. SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch told the board...
PIERRE, SD
Kearney Hub

Bearcats’ Olivia Flood reaches finals at Millard West

OMAHA — Camilla Ibrahimova didn’t let Monday’s windy conditions bother her during the Millard West Invitational. After all, the wind has been a constant element for everyone this spring. “Sadly, I’ve gotten used to it,” the Lincoln Southeast senior said. “Practices have been like this, so I’ve...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic golfers win own invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic placed all four of its counters in the top 13 to win the Kearney Catholic Invitational golf tournament played Tuesday at Meadowlark Hills. The Stars posted a team score of 331 to beat Amherst by 21 strokes. North Platte St. Pat’s was third at 355.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy