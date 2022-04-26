ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

NFL Draft Preview: Scott Jackson discusses Washington Commanders’ options with 11th pick

By Nathan Epstein
 2 days ago

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The NFL Draft gets under way on Thursday night with the Washington Commanders holding the 11th overall pick. The team, which finished 7-10 last year, certainly has needs at defensive back, receiver and especially at offensive line.

Commanders pre and post-game radio host Scott Jackson joined Nathan Epstein on the Sportswrap to discuss which direction head coach Ron Rivera and the front office may be leaning on what to do with their first pick and beyond.

