Seizing the Moment

United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming Bob Murray announced Monday that 47-year-old John Eldon Rimmasch of Cheyenne and Wasatch Railroad Contractors were found guilty by a federal jury on five counts of wire fraud and one count of knowing endangerment. The trial took place earlier this month before Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson. Sentencing has been scheduled for July 5, 2022. Wasatch performed repair and restoration on freight cars and its Wasatch Railroad Contractors division purported to specialize in restoring historic railroad equipment. Rimmasch is the founder and owner of Wasatch and served as its Chief Executive Officer. The case arose after Wasatch entered a contract to restore a historic railcar owned by the National Park Service. Wasatch failed to complete the restoration, and in the process, endangered its employees by exposing them to asbestos without proper safety measures.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO