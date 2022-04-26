ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Seizing the Moment

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA robing ceremony was recently held for 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter recently sat down for an interview with the newly appointed judge. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on December 2, 2021, appointed 4th Judicial District...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

South Carolina Supreme Court halts firing squad execution

April 20 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay for what was planned to be its first execution in more than a decade. Richard Moore, 57, was scheduled to be executed April 29 for the 1999 murder of convenience store clerk James Mahoney during a robbery. He chose to die by firing squad instead of the electric chair, his only two options.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan County, WY
Government
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
The Independent

‘I thank God for my life’: Melissa Lucio is granted 11th-hour stay of execution by Texas appeals court

Melissa Lucio has been granted an 11th-hour stay of execution, just 48 hours before she was about to be put to death for a crime she says she didn’t commit.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution early on Monday afternoon and ordered the trial court to consider new evidence in her case after multiple experts cast doubt on her 2008 conviction and calls to save her grew from human rights advocates, celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Amanda Knox, and both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers.Lucio, who has spent the last 14 years on death row...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Oklahoma Just Made It a Felony to Perform an Abortion

Click here to read the full article. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday morning signed a bill making it illegal to perform abortions in the state, with perpetrators facing up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. “I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk and that’s what we’re doing today,” Stitt said on Tuesday. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.” The state’s Republican-controlled Senate passed Senate Bill 612 last year with overwhelming support. The state House passed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
The Oklahoman

Viewpoint: Cockfighting is barbaric. It would be embarrassment for Oklahoma to legalize it

My tenure as Oklahoma attorney general overlapped with the qualification and passage of State Question 687, an anti-cockfighting ballot question that voters in our state handily approved in November 2002. The provisions of the enacted statute included penalty provisions in line with our anti-dogfighting statute, and commensurate with the penalties of other states’ prohibitions on cockfighting.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Distribution

On April 12, 56-year-old Alan Crackenberger was sentenced in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan for the charge of delivery of a controlled substance methamphetamine. Approximately two hours after the sentencing hearing, Crackenberger tested positive for alcohol while being booked into the Sheridan County Detention Center to serve his jail sentence. Due to the positive test, Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett filed a motion to hold Crackenberger in contempt of court for lying about being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the April 12 sentencing hearing.
Sheridan Media

Gillette Woman Arraigned on Felony Charge in District Court

An arraignment hearing was Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a 40-year-old Gillette woman who is charged with a felony for threatening an individual with a firearm. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On February 26, Kerri Avery was arrested for entering the cab of...
GILLETTE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Seizing#Sheridan Media#The Wyoming Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Praying Coach’s Religious Rights Logic Scores With Supreme Court

Arguments will mark fourth religious rights case in court term. The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is likely to side with a praying football coach in the latest dispute seeking to bolster religious rights. The justices on Monday heard arguments from Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job at a public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sheridan Media

Botten to Seek Reelection for Clerk of District Court Position

A Sheridan County elected official has announced her intention to seek reelection. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Sheridan County Clerk of District Court Renee Botten will seek reelection for the position she’s held since being elected in 2018. Botten talks about what led to her decision to run for another term.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County OKs Amendment to COVID Fund Agreement

Sheridan County has approved an amendment to an existing agreement with the Wyoming Department of Health, extending the date to use the funds and adding an additional amount to the agreement specifically for the Public Health Preparedness and Response Unit concerning COVID-19. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained the amendment...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sheridan Media

Wasatch Railroad Contractors and CEO Found Guilty of All Charges

United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming Bob Murray announced Monday that 47-year-old John Eldon Rimmasch of Cheyenne and Wasatch Railroad Contractors were found guilty by a federal jury on five counts of wire fraud and one count of knowing endangerment. The trial took place earlier this month before Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson. Sentencing has been scheduled for July 5, 2022. Wasatch performed repair and restoration on freight cars and its Wasatch Railroad Contractors division purported to specialize in restoring historic railroad equipment. Rimmasch is the founder and owner of Wasatch and served as its Chief Executive Officer. The case arose after Wasatch entered a contract to restore a historic railcar owned by the National Park Service. Wasatch failed to complete the restoration, and in the process, endangered its employees by exposing them to asbestos without proper safety measures.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

AARP shreds 6,100 lbs of paper containing sensitive information

AARP Wyoming reports that their contactless shred events Friday in Cheyenne, Rock Springs, and Sheridan shredded roughly three tons of paper containing sensitive information, which could be used by scammers to steal identities. In Cheyenne, over 4,500 pounds of paper was shredded in a four-hour period on Friday, in an...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming gray wolf population meets all recovery criteria

The Wyoming Game and Fish report that Wyoming’s gray wolf population continues to meet all recovery criteria. The 2021 Wyoming Gray Wolf Monitoring and Management annual report by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department details the gray wolf populations and conflict trends that indicate stable and predictable management of the species. Wyoming is maintaining wolf numbers at healthy levels. The Game and Fish report this is the 20th consecutive year wolf numbers in the Cowboy State have exceeded the delisting criteria, and the fulfillment of the 5-year post-delisting monitoring period required for species recovered and delisted under the Endangered Species Act.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Largest Wyoming Coal Plant Target Of Sierra Club Lawsuit

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. A collection of environmental advocacy groups including the Sierra Club is targeting Wyoming for a perceived lack of enforcement of federal Clean Air Act rules as they pertain to a Sweetwater County power plant. If the lawsuit prevails, it could lead to...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy