A year since the U.S. began seeing record turnover, exhausted recruiters are putting everything on the table. The recovering pandemic economy has proven to be a job-seeker's market, with nearly 48 million people quitting a job last year and 76 million taking a new one. Still, the labor market currently has 11 million openings, according to recent Labor Statistics data, and roughly two jobs for every person looking for one.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO