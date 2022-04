Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are hoping to identify a woman suspected in a December 2021 bank fraud spree. The suspect, described as a blonde woman around 50, is seen on surveillance video wearing a mask at three SkyPoint Federal Credit Union bank branches on Dec. 13. In each case, she used a fake ID to identify herself as the wife of the victim, who was authorized to take money out of the account.

