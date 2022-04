The public can weigh in next week on the state’s latest list of road projects slated in the region. The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved a draft of its Six Year Improvement Program for statewide road projects on April 19. The board has scheduled public meetings on the draft document in each of Virginia’s nine transportation districts. The board scheduled the hearing for the Staunton District for 4 p.m. Monday in the Plecker Center at Blue Ridge Community College, 1 College Lane, Weyers Cave. The public may participate by attending the meeting in person or by submitting comments online, by email or by mail.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO