Burke County, NC

Reward offered in search for 'armed and dangerous' Burke County suspect

 4 days ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office and United States Marshals are searching for 22-year-old Nolan Smith, who is wanted on murder charges. Smith is accused of an April 22 death in Connelly Springs. Law enforcement investigators believe Smith is still in eastern Burke County. He may be staying...

