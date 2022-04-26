Reward offered in search for 'armed and dangerous' Burke County suspect
4 days ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office and United States Marshals are searching for 22-year-old Nolan Smith, who is wanted on murder charges. Smith is accused of an April 22 death in Connelly Springs. Law enforcement investigators believe Smith is still in eastern Burke County. He may be staying...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
DALLAS, N.C. — Buying a car is traditionally known to be an hours-long process that can be a stressful experience. Now, the move to an online buying experience is beginning to grow. Online automobile retailer Vroom says on its website, "Buying a car should be fun, easy, and affordable."
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said a missing 9-year-old was found safe and is being reunited with her family. According to a release from the department, the girl was last seen in the area of Samuel Street in Charlotte around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. She was located Wednesday morning unharmed, according to CMPD.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed three people and injured a fourth. Police do not believe the public is in danger and said this was an isolated event. Officials said the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the...
LOS ANGELES — Editor's Note: The video above is from the April 2022 shooting incident that occurred in Troutman, North Carolina. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has charged Charlotte native and rapper Johnathan "DaBaby" Kirk with felony battery following a Dec. 2020 incident that left one person injured.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman who was abandoned at birth is now graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University as the president of her graduating class. Angel Thomas was left under an outdoor stairwell at a Greensboro apartment complex in November 1999. She was found by a woman...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County said Monday afternoon they located a hiker and her 8-year-old son who were last seen in the Harper Creek Trail area of Wilson Creek. “There are many areas where the terrain gets extremely traitorous," Chief of Department Emergency Services Director for Caldwell County Dino DiBernardi said.
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Union County man who was killed by a deputy during a traffic stop in March, speaking to reporters at a Friday news conference, said they are demanding answers from the police. They also released a new video showing the moments leading to the incident.
