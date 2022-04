Fans of the World Games will soon be able to have their own distinctive license plate. The Alabama Department of Revenue will begin selling World Games 2022 license plates on May 1. The license plates – white with a colorful World Games logo on the side – will cost an addition $50 with the net proceeds used to support the event. The World Games are planned for July 7-17, bringing more than 300 athletes representing 100 countries to complete in 33 different sports.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO