ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

COVID-19: How Cases in the Huntsville, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK9ZVCS00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Huntsville, AL metro area consists of Madison County and Limestone County. As of April 24, there were 25,057.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Huntsville residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Huntsville metro area, Limestone County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 26,317.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Limestone County, the most of any county in Huntsville, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Madison County, there were 24,728.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Huntsville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Huntsville metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Huntsville, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 43,727 28,716.6 672 441.3
11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 32,373 28,244.3 624 544.4
23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 28,754 27,985.0 647 629.7
13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 303,471 27,961.2 3,772 347.5
22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 40,448 27,454.6 652 442.6
33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 116,937 27,153.3 1,704 395.7
46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 67,903 27,087.4 1,037 413.7
19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 55,579 26,114.3 679 319.0
33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 96,602 25,860.9 1,584 424.0
26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 114,514 25,057.6 1,251 273.7
20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 36,720 24,768.6 743 501.2
12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 37,699 23,393.4 338 209.7

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#U S Census Bureau#Financial Advisors#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheStreet

Here's Where U.S. Home Prices Are Falling

As the debate on whether we're steering straight into a housing battle rages on, some some pockets of the country are seeing small declines in home prices after months or even years of unfettered growth. In large part due to low affordability and available inventory on the market, many are...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How North Dakota Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 219,423,356 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.1% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Widest Income Gaps

Having reached a high in the Roaring ‘20s, where raucous wealth played against extreme poverty, with  large numbers of poor people leaving their agrarian roots for low-paying jobs in the cities, income inequality at that level has returned. From 1928, a year before the start of the Great Depression, to 1978, the income gap gradually […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Towns Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy