Los Angeles, CA

LAPD: SUV stolen while dog inside recovered, but dog remains missing

By Travis Schlepp
 2 days ago

A vehicle that was stolen in East Hollywood over the weekend has been recovered by Los Angeles police, but the family dog that was in the vehicle at the time of the theft has yet to be found.

The SUV had been missing since Saturday afternoon after a thief stole it from the 1100 block of North Vermont Avenue.

Tara Luhv, the vehicle’s owner, said she was inside a gymnastics studio with her daughter when her 2019 Honda Pilot was stolen . Luhv had left her dog inside with the air running but kept the key fob with her.

Luhv told KTLA that her dog Loki suffers from separation anxiety and she didn’t want to leave him alone for an entire busy day. She periodically checked on the car to make sure Loki was OK, but there was just enough time for the thief to break into the car and drive off.

Police from the LAPD Rampart station located and recovered the vehicle within a day of it being stolen in East Hollywood on the 3900 block of Middlebury Street. Police searched the vehicle but Loki was nowhere to be found.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the stolen vehicle and the disappearance of the dog. They are asking for the public’s help to find the missing dog so he can be returned to his family.

Luhv said she recently moved to Los Angeles to start fresh and give her kids a new life. She said Loki belongs to her son who is very attached the dog. Now she’s hoping that members of her new community will come to her aid and help her bring their family back together.

Anyone with information about the location of Loki is urged to contact the LAPD Northeast Watch Commander at 323-561-3244 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line 1-877-527-3247. You can also submit an anonymous tip through lacrimestoppers.org .

Los Angeles, CA
