Denver, CO

LoDo safety operation seizes 19 illegal guns in 3 weeks

By Joshua Short
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) – In the last three weekends alone, the Denver Police Department has recovered over 19 illegal guns in the LoDo area.

DPD shared with the FOX31 Problem Solvers these new numbers in their effort to curb crime across the metro.

Chief Paul Pazen said his department is continuing to focus efforts on combating crime, especially in those five hotspots we’ve been telling you about, as summer draws nearer.

Those hotspots seeing substantial reductions in shootings

  • 47th and Peoria
  • Colfax and Yosemite
  • Alameda and Federal
  • MLK and Holly

But LoDo, the fifth hotspot, has seen a 7% uptick in gun crimes. That’s where the chief explained they’re putting in more resources.

“One area that we learned quite a bit from last year’s violence was an enhanced LoDo safety plan,” Pazen said.

They implemented this late last year and according to him, they saw some success with this enhanced response.

“And so we’ve started that here in Lower Downtown this year,” Pazen said.

They started this safety plan on Opening Day and they say this will last until early November.

Westword

Inside Denver Union Station Area's Latest Fatal Shooting

The Union Station area continues to experience a significant amount of violent crime, despite the Denver Police Department's increased focus there at the behest of Mayor Michael Hancock. The latest example? A fatal shooting on Saturday evening near the Denver Skatepark. Union Station isn't one of Denver's 78 official neighborhoods....
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver police want more street cameras

(Denver, Colo.) No matter where you go in the mile-high city, electric eyes are watching. And despite concerns the cameras unfairly target communities of color, a Denver City Council committee voted Tuesday to add 25 more. Stone security will be paid $1.4 million to maintain 276 HALO cameras throughout the city. HALO stands for High Activity Location Observation.
DENVER, CO
