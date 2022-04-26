Mavericks demolish Jazz in Game 5 of playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz by 25 points in Monday night's playoff game.

Utah didn't have the lead even once throughout the entire game. The game was tied twice — at tip-off, and about three minutes into the first quarter. After that, Dallas' lead grew and grew.

The final score was 102-77 for the Mavs.

Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 20 points. He also tacked on four rebounds and three assists. Despite not starting, he had more playing time than anyone else on the team with 32:08 on the court.

Rudy Gobert scored 17 and grabbed 11 rebounds.

No other Jazz players made it out of single-digits.

Dallas now has a 3-2 lead in the first-round series. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Salt Lake City, where the Mavericks have the chance to win the series and end Utah's postseason.