ELDER: A retreat may help us better fight the battle

The most defining moment in everyone's life is the decision to give over to God by accepting Christ as ones personal Savior. God's Word, the Bible, tells us that our greatest need is not merely guidance in life: it's a relationship through Jesus Christ alone, resulting in peace with our heavenly Father and the gift of eternal life with Him. If you have never taken this step of faith, remember that faith is not something you wait for like a letter in the mail. Rather, faith is something you step out on, like a bridge over a raging river,. Jesus Christ paid the price for our sins by dying on the cross. After three days, He rose from the dead and is now preparing a place for those who put their faith in Him. If you do that you will become a child of the living God and an heir of eternal life.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO