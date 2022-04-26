SPRING FOOTBALL: Midland High Bulldogs

After four seasons leading Giddings’ football program, Wade Griffin will become Weimar’s new head football coach. According to Mike Forman of the Victoria Advocate newspaper, the Weimar school board confirmed the news Tuesday. Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football first reported Griffin’s move to Weimar, a Class 2A Division I football program in Colorado County about 18 miles south of La Grange.
Logan Randall came up one match short of history. The Idalou senior fell to Wall's Payne Smith in the Class 3A boys singles final at the UIL state tennis tournament Wednesday, denying the program's first title. Smith took down Randall 6-1, 6-0. Randall, who signed with Texas Lutheran University tennis,...
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has entered the transfer portal, following multiple reports that Blake Shapen was named the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. This comes after he started 12 games for the Bears during the 2021 season. In those games, Baylor went 10-2 including a 20-10 win over […]
Reed Heim had to think back on all the places he’s coached over the years to come up with a full account just hours after Denton ISD announced that he is taking over Guyer’s football program. Heim has made stops at Colorado, Louisiana College, Baylor and SMU at...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies celebrated college signing day for two seniors on Monday, Nicole Gray and Saizlee Carlton. Gray joins the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs roster. This past season the forward totaled 26 goals and 14 assists leading the Lady Sandies to a UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinal her senior season and the Regional Finals as a junior.
A group of friends from East Texas went to Dallas recently for a birthday celebration and sadly, one of them would not make it back home after he was shot to death. The incident was caught on video the suspects involved just so happened to be with a Dallas Cowboys player and police have now made arrests in the case.
That's how long Bob Sealy and his crew at Sealy Outdoors have been having their yearly Big Bass Splash at Lake Sam Rayburn. During that time a number of 'firsts' have happened along the way. The first-ever grand prize winner under the age of eighteen happened a number of years...
LUBBOCK, TX- Texas Tech has signed Head Basketball Coach Mark Adams to a contract extension. In his first season leading the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball program for the school, Adams took the team to the Sweet 16 in the March Madness Tournament and to a 27-10 overall record. Today, Adams was rewarded for his work with a contract extension through 2026-2027.
The Texas Tech baseball team has hosted an NCAA regional in each of the past five postseasons and a super regional in four of the five. The Red Raiders probably will have to go on a tear over the final month of the regular season if they intend to have home-field advantage when the postseason begins this year.
As part of our end-of-season review, SBLive has recognized the most outstanding individual players and coaches around the state from the 2021-22 campaign with our all-region teams and awards. ALL-REGION TEAMS: ALL-CENTRAL TEXAS | ALL-EAST TEXAS | ALL-NORTH TEXAS | ALL-SOUTH TEXAS | ALL-WEST TEXAS ...
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It has been a busy week for Deep East Texas student-athletes as they chose where they will play college sports. On Tuesday Lufkin had two seniors sign their college letters of intent. Mallory Patel will be playing basketball at Hill College. Patel was a standout for...
The UIL softball playoffs are underway in El Paso with the bi-district round. Here is a recap of games this week.
Thursday's UIL playoff softball games
* El Dorado clinched a Class 5A bidistrict championship for the second straight year with an 11-2 win against Burges. The Aztecs scored 21 runs in both wins...
Coronado sophomore Ian Uraga finished as the runner-up in boys singles Wednesday at the UIL Class 6A state tennis tournament in San Antonio. Uraga lost 7-5, 6-4 to San Antonio Reagan's Kyle Totorica at the Northside Tennis Center. Uraga reached the finals by winning his quarterfinal and semifinal match on...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels won their regular season home finale over the Abilene Eagles 7-1. With the win and Permian’s loss, the Rebels move into district 2-6A’s second seed with one game left before the playoffs. Watch the video above for highlights.
