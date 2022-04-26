Mount Olive Ballpark returns to life after 13 years of inactivity

There is a lot going on behind the intense eyes and stoic game face of Mia Smith. Often, quietly, a perfect storm is brewing. A 50-50 mix of mental toughness and physical ability fuses inside the chalk-lined circle from where she pitches. When she rears back and prepares to send...
LAWRENCEVILLE — Playing in the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history, Lee County’s boys soccer team finally ran out of gas. The Trojans (14-7) could not keep up with the top-ranked Central Gwinnett Black Knights (20-0-1), losing 5-0 Tuesday night to mark the end of the campaign.
