Midland, TX

SPRING FOOTBALL: Midland High Bulldogs

cbs7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the video to see the Bronchos in action, and hear...

www.cbs7.com

Aiken Standard

War Eagles win a wild one, clinch region on Senior Night

WAGENER -- The playoffs came early Monday night in Wagener. Sure, the postseason doesn't start until next week, but the Aiken County Class A rivalry softball clash between Wagener-Salley and Ridge Spring-Monetta had all the makings of a playoff thriller - with the atmosphere to match. And with all of...
WAGENER, SC
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Softball: North Lamar edges Lindale in Game 1

PARIS — North Lamar rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture an 8-7 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Wednesday night in the first game of a Class 4A bi-district softball best-of-three series. Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Lindale.
LINDALE, TX
ValleyCentral

Fans react to UT versus UTRGV baseball game

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday night, UTRGV Vaqueros baseball faced the UT Longhorns for the first time in over 50 years. The last time UT Baseball was in Edinburg was in 1971. Many fans said they got tickets to the sold-out game as soon as they could. “Actually it was four months ago cause […]
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Natives Earn Starting Spots on UTRGV Baseball Team

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV baseball players Jacob Sanchez and Isaac Lopez cherish their roles as starters. “Just because I have the spot doesn’t mean that i’m going to stop putting in the work,” said Lopez, a redshirt freshman shortstop. “Having all these junior college transfers...
EDINBURG, TX

