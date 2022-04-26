2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer teams blanks Loy Norrix

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Forest Hills Central took down Rockford 15-1 on the rams senior day. The Rangers are now 8-0 this season. They will travel to Forest Hills Northern on Thursday to take on the Huskies.
On Wednesday the Grand Rapids boys tennis team fell on the road to Bemidji. Bemidji's Matt Benhamou and the Thunderhawks' Blayne Mortenson battled in the number one singles match, but the Benhamou would win 7-5 and 6-0. As a team the Lumberjacks earned the 6-1 win.
NORTON SHORES – Mona Shores girls soccer coach Dylan Darga describes senior standout Mia Brown as a spitfire on the pitch and for good reason. The center midfielder for the Sailors isn’t afraid to fight through contact to gain possession or battle for position against taller players while the ball is in the air. That kind of underdog mentality comes from years of fending for herself as the youngest sibling in a family of talented soccer players.
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Smale (Escanaba, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. He is planning on majoring in PTA. Smale had a strong career at Escanaba High School. As a senior, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds a game and ranked third in the state of Michigan for free throw percentage. Smale was All-Great Northern U.P. second team and All-U.P. Division 1-3 honorable mention.
TRAVERS CITY – Traverse City West girls soccer completed the 3-0 shutout win against cross-town rival Traverse City Central for the Titans’ first conference win of the season on Tuesday night. The Titans received big goals from Quinn Disbrow off a corner kick and an acrobatic header from...
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for April 26, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. This post may be updated as information becomes available. TENNIS: GARBER...
The Great Lakes Loons visited the Tigers affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps. It was a big match-up in girls high school soccer as 6th ranked Valley Lutheran hosted No. 7 Novel, and the game lived up to the hype. Flint at Owen Sound - April 27. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's a story as old as time. Boy grows up in Austria, and just before his 14th birthday, discovers american football. "One day I saw some guys playing catch with a football" said Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann. "I joined them and thought it was pretty cool and thought the sport would be interesting to play."
-- BCAM’S BEST OF THE BEST. Mya Petticord, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr. The Texas A&M commit capped her memorable prep career with a state championship to go along with Miss Basketball finalists, Ann Arbor Player of the Year and Associated Press Division 3 Player of the Year honors. --
One of the Grand Rapids area’s most dangerous shooters received a Division I offer this week. Lowell sophomore guard Braxcynn Baker, who set a pair of Lowell High School scoring records this past season and averaged 20.1 points per game, announced on her Twitter account that she has been offered by Central Michigan University.
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions delivered a game ball to Oxford High School on Thursday, fulfilling a promise made by head coach Dan Campbell after the team's first win of the 2021 season. "This game ball goes to the whole Oxford community, and all those who were affected," Campbell...
Loons second baseman Eddys Leonard waits for a pitch against Lansing last season at Dow Diamond. Eddys Leonard had three hits while six Great Lakes Loons pitchers combined on a gem to beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
