2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer teams blanks Loy Norrix

NORTON SHORES – Mona Shores girls soccer coach Dylan Darga describes senior standout Mia Brown as a spitfire on the pitch and for good reason. The center midfielder for the Sailors isn’t afraid to fight through contact to gain possession or battle for position against taller players while the ball is in the air. That kind of underdog mentality comes from years of fending for herself as the youngest sibling in a family of talented soccer players.

NORTON SHORES, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO