Kalamazoo, MI

2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer teams blanks Loy Norrix

By Andy Pepper
WWMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer team scored 4 first half goals, on...

wwmt.com

WDIO-TV

Grand Rapids boys tennis falls at Bemidji

On Wednesday the Grand Rapids boys tennis team fell on the road to Bemidji. Bemidji's Matt Benhamou and the Thunderhawks' Blayne Mortenson battled in the number one singles match, but the Benhamou would win 7-5 and 6-0. As a team the Lumberjacks earned the 6-1 win.
BEMIDJI, MN
MLive.com

Mona Shores soccer standout Mia Brown forged by family ties

NORTON SHORES – Mona Shores girls soccer coach Dylan Darga describes senior standout Mia Brown as a spitfire on the pitch and for good reason. The center midfielder for the Sailors isn’t afraid to fight through contact to gain possession or battle for position against taller players while the ball is in the air. That kind of underdog mentality comes from years of fending for herself as the youngest sibling in a family of talented soccer players.
NORTON SHORES, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WLUC

Escanaba’s Smale signs with Finlandia Basketball

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Smale (Escanaba, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. He is planning on majoring in PTA. Smale had a strong career at Escanaba High School. As a senior, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds a game and ranked third in the state of Michigan for free throw percentage. Smale was All-Great Northern U.P. second team and All-U.P. Division 1-3 honorable mention.
ESCANABA, MI
WNEM

Great Lakes Loons at West Michigan Whitecaps - April 26

The Great Lakes Loons visited the Tigers affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps. It was a big match-up in girls high school soccer as 6th ranked Valley Lutheran hosted No. 7 Novel, and the game lived up to the hype. Flint at Owen Sound - April 27. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smac
WWMT

Former Delton Kellogg and CMU standout ready for NFL Draft

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's a story as old as time. Boy grows up in Austria, and just before his 14th birthday, discovers american football. "One day I saw some guys playing catch with a football" said Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann. "I joined them and thought it was pretty cool and thought the sport would be interesting to play."
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Lowell guard Braxcynn Baker picks up second MAC offer

One of the Grand Rapids area’s most dangerous shooters received a Division I offer this week. Lowell sophomore guard Braxcynn Baker, who set a pair of Lowell High School scoring records this past season and averaged 20.1 points per game, announced on her Twitter account that she has been offered by Central Michigan University.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports

