No. 7 Ranney over Point Pleasant Beach - Baseball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Jack Tallent had two RBI and a run scored, while Charlie Chropuvka added two runs and a RBI for Ranney, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 12-1 five inning victory in...

