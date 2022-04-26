ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniversary Day: Deadline Detroit now has delivered daily news, insights and surprises for 10 years

By Allan Lengel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe mark a milestone today -- the 10th anniversary of Deadline Detroit's launch as a daily news site on April 26, 2012, more than 29,000 articles ago. It was a decidedly different time that spring. A national recession hit Detroit hard. Eleven months after we launched, the governor appointed an emergency...

Axios

The winners, losers and ones to watch in Detroit's grocery wars

Kroger beat Meijer for most popular Southeast Michigan grocery store. Driving the news: The Cincinnati-based grocer with 82 stores in the region (but none in Detroit) had nearly a third of local market share in 2021, trumping Meijer's 40 locations, according to data compiled by sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

4/26/22: American Black Journal – The Black Catholic Church in Detroit

“American Black Journal” continues its series The Black Church in Detroit with an examination of the impacts and contributions Black Catholics and parishes have made in Detroit. Host Stephen Henderson and producer AJ Walker will explore the history of the Black Catholic Church, its support during the civil rights movements and its focus on equal rights and racial justice.
DETROIT, MI
Boxing Scene

Marlon Harrington Tops 'Detroit Brawl' Card on May 26 in Dearborn

On Thursday, May 26, to kickoff Memorial Day Weekend festivities, Salita Promotions returns for a very special weekday edition of their highly successful Detroit Brawl series of professional boxing events in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, MI. Riding on the strength of...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Detroit’s Greektown Casino Changing Its Name Starting in May

Detroit's Greektown Casino-Hotel will be no longer starting on May 1, 2022. The casino itself isn't going away, just the name. The casino will now be part of a national brand. Greektown Casino-Hotel will be changing its name to Hollywood Casino. According to The Detroit News, its operator Penn National Gaming announced Monday, promising a rebranding that will accompany a $30 million renovation of the hotel and other upgrades to the popular venue.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Monroe Street Midway Returns To Downtown Detroit In May

(CBS DETROIT) — The opportunity to skate outdoors is returning to downtown Detroit this summer. The Monroe Street Midway will return for a second summer starting May 27 through Sept. 5. It will feature the Rollout Detroit operated by RollerCade Skating Rink, which is the oldest operating Black-owned roller rink in the country. It will also feature the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone operated by Come Play Detroit, which will include three basketball courts — two half and one full. In addition, there will be a 9-hole mini golf course, covered pavilion seating and a large grass lawn for people to relax. The Monroe Street Midway will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit deckedoutdetroit.com/midway. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Flint at Owen Sound - April 27

The Great Lakes Loons visited the Tigers affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps. It was a big match-up in girls high school soccer as 6th ranked Valley Lutheran hosted No. 7 Novel, and the game lived up to the hype. Wrestler Rhyno signs autographs in Saginaw. Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at...
FLINT, MI
Axios

5 must-try rooftop bars in Detroit

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up. Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city. 1. Lumen. Details: A luxe space for drinks and bites that's encased in glass to...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Great Lakes Loons at West Michigan Whitecaps - April 26

The Great Lakes Loons visited the Tigers affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps. It was a big match-up in girls high school soccer as 6th ranked Valley Lutheran hosted No. 7 Novel, and the game lived up to the hype. Flint at Owen Sound - April 27. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SAGINAW, MI
1240 WJIM

The 15 Best Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

Maybe I am just biased growing up here in the state of Michigan, but I feel like you'd be crazy not to fall in love with the state of Michigan... I mean, you have a state that experiences all four seasons, sometimes in just a matter of a week, and we have lakes, beaches, and sights that don't compare to other states at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Bingham Farms, Michigan

Food, sports, and entertainment are very profitable industries. Therefore, if you own a successful business in any of the above segments, you will become a wealthy person. Marian Ilitch fits that description. Sheowns a very successful pizza chain, two-sport teams, and a Casino.
DETROIT, MI

