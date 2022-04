Behind eight first-place finishes at the Madison County Large School Championship on Tuesday at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, the Edwardsville girls won for the second straight year. EHS reclaimed the title last year, two years after Alton snapped an 18-year winning streak for the Tigers. The Tigers won with 173 points, followed by Triad with 101, Alton with 86, Highland with 76, Collinsville with 72 and Granite City with 42.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO