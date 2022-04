A Miami mortgage firm is allowing homebuyers to use cryptocurrency that they already hold as collateral for home loans - and not asking them to make a down-payment. Milo is prepared to lend out up to $5 million a time on individual home loans. Those require borrowers to pledge the full amount of the property in cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum before transferring them to a custodian for safe keeping.

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO