Walleye lose Game 3 in overtime on controversial call

CINCINNATI — The Toledo Walleye let one-goal leads slip away four times and Cincinnati forward Patrick Polino scored a controversial goal in overtime to lead the Cyclones to a crucial 6-5 road win in overtime in Game 3 of the Central Division semifinals on Monday night at Heritage Bank Center.

The game-winning goal was initially waved off by one of the referees because the net had come off its moorings before the puck crossed the line. But after a goal review, it was ruled that Toledo goalie Billy Christopoulos had knocked the net off as the puck was moving through the crease. It was ruled a good goal.

“It's a tough pill to swallow,” Walleye coach Dan Watson. “He emphatically waved no goal and then changed his mind. He said the puck was going in no matter what. He said Billy pushed the net off after the puck went in. It is frustrating. The referees gave them the game. That's unacceptable.”

Cincinnati took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series with the next two contests in the series also set to be played here. Game 4 will be held Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. with Game 5 set for Thursday also in Cincinnati.

Toledo forward Matt Berry scored two power-play goals, Brett Boeing tallied a shorthanded goal, and captain T.J. Hensick scored with 7:15 left in regulation. Hensick said he was frustrated with the ruling that ended the game and that the Cyclones had two, five-minute power plays.

“It's frustrating when it's 100 percent conclusive on the ice that they got no goal and then for some reason they turn it over,” Hensick said. “They had two five-minute power plays. It's tough to kill. I thought we battled all night and should have had a better fate. The refs are the refs. This league is what it is. You have to move forward. But we had [four] leads and you have to hold on to them.”

Defenseman Cam Clarke also scored and Hensick also had two assists. Christopoulos finished with 33 saves. Houser posted 37 saves.

Cincinnati coach Jason Payne credited his team for not giving up and said the refs went by the book on the final call.

“It's just what the rule is,” Payne said. “It didn't impede the puck going in. The net was coming off and it wasn't by our doing. The rule states that is a good goal. You get lucky at times.”

Joe Ernst, the ECHL's senior vice president of hockey operations, confirmed that the call was correct.

He said according to league Rule 63.6, a goal can be awarded when the goal post is displaced, if the attacking player has an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts.

The rule also states that if the goal post is deliberately displaced by a goalkeeper during the course of a “breakaway,” a goal will be awarded to the non offending team.

“The call was correct as it's a goal,” Ernst said.

Cincinnati had its second five-minute power play in OT when Toledo's Cole Fraser was called for a match penalty for slew footing, using one’s skates to knock the skates out from under an opponent. That led to the game-winner by Polino.

Toledo forward Brandon Hawkins said the group must move on from the final play.

“It's out of our control,” Hawkins said. “The ref makes his own decisions. It stinks. But we just have to get back at it. It's just a matter of sticking to our details. At times we were controlling everything and then we make a little mistake and they capitalize.”

Four minutes into OT, Christopoulos and Cincinnati goalie Michael Houser exchanged terrific saves. Christopoulos came up with his best stop of the series to stone Polino. Houser then stopped Hensick, who was in alone to keep the game going.

Watson said both goalies had been having difficulties with the net at the far end of the ice.

“That peg had trouble all night,” Watson said. “It was fixed three times for Houser. Billy was trying to push over to make a save and couldn't do it. At some point, something needs to give. That has to be managed way better. Things like that can't happen.

“I want our players to move on and move forward. But it's my job to make sure we get the right answer. We have to learn why that call was made on the ice. This is what we use replay for now? I disagree.”

Christopoulos came up with one of his biggest saves with just under 12 minutes left in regulation when he made a great pad save to stop Louie Caporusso.

However, Cincinnati rallied for the fourth time as Lukas Craggs bowled his way to the net and scored the tying goal with 2:01 left in regulation before a crowd of 2,263.

Hensick, the team's leading scorer during the regular season, had scored his first of the playoffs to put Toledo up 5-4 with 7:15 to go. Hawkins sent a perfect feed from behind the net out front to Hensick, who one-timed it home.

Boeing scored a terrific shorthanded goal with 14:57 left to put the Walleye up 4-3. Boeing showed great speed to outrace Cincinnati's Wyatt Ege to get free on a solo rush while the Walleye were killing off a five-minute major penalty. Boeing finished the breakaway with a backhander.

But once again, Cincinnati tied it back up with a power-play goal to make it 4-4 with 12:50 left in regulation. There were just 14 seconds left on the five-minute major penalty when former Walleye player Dajon Mingo knotted it back up.

“They are a resilient group and we weren't able to put them away,” Watson said. “That is the biggest key. You also can't give a team like Cincinnati two five-minute power plays. That is unacceptable. We have to come back and play smart hockey.”

The teams split the first two games in Toledo. The Walleye won the first game 3-2 in overtime before Cincinnati tied the series with a 3-2 win on Saturday.

The third game went back and forth through the first two periods, with the game tied at 3 heading to the third period.

Cincinnati led 1-0 early before the Walleye held leads of 2-1, 3-2, 4-3, and 5-4. But the Cyclones tied it each time.

“It's about this group of guys,” Payne said. “They've been through so much and that adversity has prepared them for this.”

For the first time in the series, Cincinnati scored first.

A Toledo defensive breakdown lead to an odd-man rush just 1:45 into the game as Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Graeme Brown.

However, the Walleye scored two goals 1:45 apart to instantly steal the lead away.

If not for the stellar play of Houser, the Walleye could have been up by three or four goals after one period. Houser robbed Patrick Curry shortly after Toledo had taken the one-goal lead.

Houser, who made 32 saves on 35 shots and took the loss in the opener, earned the ECHL's goalie of the year award in 2019. That same year, Toledo knocked Houser and the Cyclones — who had won the Brabham Cup — out of the playoffs.

Toledo tied it up on a power-play goal from Berry with 9:23 left in the first period.

Clarke then let loose with a blast from the blue line and beat Houser down low to put the Walleye up 2-1 with 7:38 left in the first period.

Just seconds earlier, Clarke was robbed by Houser. Mitchell Heard set Clarke up for a one-timer right in front of Houser, who made a sprawling stop. Then Clarke scored on a blast from the point.

Cincinnati had three power-play opportunities in the first period, and Toledo stopped all three. The Walleye's penalty kill unit has been a difference-maker in the series, stopping the Cyclones’ first 12 chances with the advantage in the series.

On the game's first goal, the Walleye lost coverage at their blue line, and Brown got in all alone on Christopoulos. His shot trickled through Christopoulos' pads.

The Walleye led 2-1 after one period, but Cincinnati tied it on a rebound goal. Christopoulos made the save on the first shot by Mingo. But Zach Andrusiak popped in the rebound to tie it up 5:09 into the second period.

The Walleye regained the lead with a power-play goal from Berry. He scored his second of the game on assists from John Albert and Hensick to put Toledo up 3-2 with 11:18 left in the second period.

The parade to the penalty box continued, with 11 infractions called. The Cyclones cashed in on their fifth power play as they evened the game at 3 on a power-play goal from Dominic Franco with 1:19 left in the second period. It was Cincinnati's first power-play goal of the series.

Toledo finished 2 of 5 on the power play, while Cincinnati was 3 of 8.

“We have to make sure we rally around it,” Watson said. “As negative as it is and how tough it feels right now, we just have to pick ourselves up.”