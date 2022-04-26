Bridgeport softball pulls away in final three innings over Buckhannon-Upshur

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil announced Sunday that he has decided to spend his last year of eligibility at Ohio State. McNeil started the last two seasons, and has been in the gold and blue for three. During the last two years, he averaged 12.2 points per game and was a pivotal player for WVU, especially with his abilities from beyond the arc.

