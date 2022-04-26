ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Bridgeport softball pulls away in final three innings over Buckhannon-Upshur

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport softball pulled away in...

WDTV

Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil commits to Ohio State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil announced Sunday that he has decided to spend his last year of eligibility at Ohio State. McNeil started the last two seasons, and has been in the gold and blue for three. During the last two years, he averaged 12.2 points per game and was a pivotal player for WVU, especially with his abilities from beyond the arc.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Mason, WV
Rachel, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDTV

WVU Athletic Performance Center reaches completion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Olympic sports have a new home - the WVU Athletic Performance Center. The former natatorium was repurposed and is now home to facilities for most of the Mountaineer athletic programs. Approximately 1,850 cubic yards of concrete were poured into the swimming pool to form what is now the 9000 square foot training area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Locals compete at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The track and field teams from Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia all took part in the 2022 Fairland Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational held Friday night at Fairland High School. The Rock Hill boys and Wheelersburg girls ultimately came away with the top team honors...
PROCTORVILLE, OH
WDTV

Two of Class AAA’s best match up at The Dale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown hosted Bridgeport baseball tonight, a matchup of two of Class AAA’s best. Bridgeport struck first with a run from Cam Cole right off the bat, but Morgantown noted two in the third to pull ahead, and from there, it was all Mohigans. Morgantown secured...
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Buckhannon Upshur
WDTV

This Week’s Warmup-Up: Doddridge County Track and Field

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Track & Field has had much success in recent years, earning the boy’s team state title in Class A last season, and the girl’s bringing home the runner-up spot. Casey Kay talks with sprinter Leo Stinespring, distance runner Trent Gola, jumper...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Urbana Citizen

West Jefferson tops Mechanicsburg in softball

WEST JEFFERSON – In a battle of state-ranked teams, unbeaten West Jefferson defeated Mechanicsburg, 5-3, in OHC softball. For the Indians (9-2, 9-1), Addie DeLong was 3 for 4 with 2 triples. West Jeff is now 13-0, 11-0. WL-S falls. WEST LIBERTY – Fairbanks beat WL-S, 6-3, in OHC...
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown’s Thornton, Bridgeport’s Paulsen make impact on Jackets’ baseball program

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two local former high school baseball players are making an impact on the West Virginia State baseball program as true freshmen. Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen and Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton are both in the midst of impressive freshmen seasons. Thornton was named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week after a shutout win […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg takes on Williamstown tennis team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Big Reds tennis team hosted the Williamstown Yellowjackets for an out of conference tennis match. It was a big match for both squads with the Williamstown boys team taking a 5-2 win over the Big Reds. The girls tennis team for Parkersburg took a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

WVU falls in second meeting with Penn State, 8-4

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia defeated Penn State 8-4 two weeks ago, but the Nittany Lions flipped the script in Morgantown Wednesday night. The Mountaineers got out to an early 3-0 lead in the first few innings, but allowed Penn State to even out the score and pull ahead in the third and fourth.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Former local state champion to play in PGA Championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Jared Jones grew up playing golf courses from the old Deer Creek course in Barboursville to Guyan Golf & Country Club. Coming up later in May, he’ll tee it up at famous Southern Hills in Tulsa, in his first ever major championship golf tournament. Jones finished...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY

Bates signs with WVU women’s basketball

West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Sarah Bates to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-9 guard from Fresno, California, Bates spent the last three seasons at Georgia Tech, where she helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 58-31 record, including two NCAA Tournament Appearances and a Sweet 16 berth in 2020-21. Bates began her collegiate career in 2017-18, when she played for UC Santa Barbara. After one season with UCSB, she transferred to Kansas State in 2018-19, where she redshirted due to NCAA transfer rules. Bates will have one season of eligibility remaining.
FRESNO, CA

