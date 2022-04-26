ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Two of Class AAA’s best match up at The Dale

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown hosted Bridgeport baseball tonight, a matchup of two of Class AAA’s best. Bridgeport struck first with a run from Cam Cole right off the bat, but Morgantown noted two in the third to pull ahead,...

www.wdtv.com

WBOY

Penn State at WVU: Where to watch, first pitch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After salvaging the final game of its weekend series against No. 9 Texas Tech, West Virginia returns to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark for another home mid-week contest. This week’s mid-week opponent is a Penn State team that WVU just squared off against in Happy...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil commits to Ohio State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil announced Sunday that he has decided to spend his last year of eligibility at Ohio State. McNeil started the last two seasons, and has been in the gold and blue for three. During the last two years, he averaged 12.2 points per game and was a pivotal player for WVU, especially with his abilities from beyond the arc.
MORGANTOWN, WV
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
City
Bridgeport, WV
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
WDTV

WVU Athletic Performance Center reaches completion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Olympic sports have a new home - the WVU Athletic Performance Center. The former natatorium was repurposed and is now home to facilities for most of the Mountaineer athletic programs. Approximately 1,850 cubic yards of concrete were poured into the swimming pool to form what is now the 9000 square foot training area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Into the WVU tailgates!

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Casey Kay heads into WVU tailgates ahead of Saturday’s Gold-Blue Spring game to chat with fans. From what it means to be a Mountaineer fan, lifelong fans, and some crazy stories, WVU fans showed their love for the school and the state.
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Baseball Tonight#Mohigans
WDTV

Six former Mountaineers prepare for NFL Draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Six former Mountaineers will look to have their NFL dreams fulfilled at some point this upcoming weekend. Leddie Brown, Sean Mahone, Alonzo Addae, Tyler Sumpter, Evan Staley and Scottie Young all worked out at WVU’s Pro Day last month and are now anticipating the next moves in their careers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Locals compete at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The track and field teams from Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia all took part in the 2022 Fairland Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational held Friday night at Fairland High School. The Rock Hill boys and Wheelersburg girls ultimately came away with the top team honors...
PROCTORVILLE, OH
WTAP

Student Athlete of the Week: Brandon Lawhon

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brandon Lawhon, a senior from St. Marys high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a state champion golfer and basketball player for the Blue Devils, Brandon has a busy schedule. But, being a student athlete is a hard earned title that he takes pride in achieving.
SAINT MARYS, WV
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAP

Parkersburg takes on Williamstown tennis team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Big Reds tennis team hosted the Williamstown Yellowjackets for an out of conference tennis match. It was a big match for both squads with the Williamstown boys team taking a 5-2 win over the Big Reds. The girls tennis team for Parkersburg took a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY

What to expect from Harrell’s offense after the spring game? Shots downfield

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Whether it was Preston Fox making SC Top 10 worthy catches, Bryce Ford-Wheaton hauling in a deep pass in the end zone for a touchdown, or Will “Goose” Crowder connecting with Sam James for a 31-yard strike early on, there was plenty to take away from the in-game debut of Graham Harrell’s offense in the Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown’s Thornton, Bridgeport’s Paulsen make impact on Jackets’ baseball program

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two local former high school baseball players are making an impact on the West Virginia State baseball program as true freshmen. Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen and Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton are both in the midst of impressive freshmen seasons. Thornton was named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week after a shutout win […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY

Bates signs with WVU women’s basketball

West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Sarah Bates to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-9 guard from Fresno, California, Bates spent the last three seasons at Georgia Tech, where she helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 58-31 record, including two NCAA Tournament Appearances and a Sweet 16 berth in 2020-21. Bates began her collegiate career in 2017-18, when she played for UC Santa Barbara. After one season with UCSB, she transferred to Kansas State in 2018-19, where she redshirted due to NCAA transfer rules. Bates will have one season of eligibility remaining.
FRESNO, CA
WSAZ

Former local state champion to play in PGA Championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Jared Jones grew up playing golf courses from the old Deer Creek course in Barboursville to Guyan Golf & Country Club. Coming up later in May, he’ll tee it up at famous Southern Hills in Tulsa, in his first ever major championship golf tournament. Jones finished...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

