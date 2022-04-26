ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Tree planting planned Thursday

 2 days ago
Volunteers are sought to help plant trees 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Piasa Park on Illinois 100 at the north edge of Alton. (John Badman)

ALTON — Volunteers are sought to help plant trees 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Piasa Park on Illinois 100 at the north edge of Alton by the city of Alton, the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center.

The trees are funded by a Recover, Replant, Restore! grant secured by Sierra Club Illinois and NGRREC from Trees Forever and the Swarovski Waterschool. The city secured additional support for this project from Ameren Illinois’ “Right Tree Right Place” program.

To volunteer at the first tree planting session, RSVP at sc.org/treeplanting1. Volunteers should wear boots or shoes they don’t mind getting muddy. Event coordinators will provide tools.

“The Recover, Replant, Restore! grant is funded through a partnership between Trees Forever, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Forest Service, and helps communities throughout Illinois recover from natural disasters, replant with a diverse, disease and storm-resistant selection of tree species, and restore a healthy and beneficial community forest,” says Trees Forever Field Coordinator Emily Ehley. “These grants are unique because Trees Forever not only supplies funding to get trees into the ground, but also provides the technical assistance and long-term support necessary to grow strong and resilient urban forests.”

The Sierra Club Illinois Three Rivers Project and NGRREC are prioritizing planting native trees in areas of Alton that do not currently have a diversity of tree species or have limited canopy cover.

“Native trees are critical to improving green spaces and recreation areas throughout our community, while also helping to mitigate the effects of climate change and supporting the ecology of the Metro East region,” says Christine Favilla, co-coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “Many insects, birds, and animals depend on native trees for food and shelter. Native trees also help stop soil erosion, resist pests and diseases, and help cool down our environment.”

“This project has allowed organizations and community volunteers to come together to help restore habitat and plant trees throughout the Alton area,” says Sarah Fisher, NGRREC Director of Environmental Education. “The impacts of this project will last for years to come.”

“Trees help create neighborhoods,” says Alton Ward 7 Alderman Nathaniel Keener. “They give us shade and fresh air, improve property values, and they create an inviting atmosphere for folks who may want to make Alton their home. This has been such an exciting project to work with."

