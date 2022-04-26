Oilers return home for Kelly Cup playoffs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many of the events packing the May calendar have been here before. The PGA hosted the senior championship last year, Ironman is back for its second year, and the Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary is on the national stage once again. Only this time, COVID restrictions...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How long would it take you to truly get to know someone? For the Edwards' it didn't take long, and after just a few shared experiences that changed their lives forever. They now share their story of living, loving, and protecting our country. Naomi and...
TULSA, Okla. — Nobody wants to play Oral Roberts in a mid-week game. The Golden Eagles continued playing well against tough competition, this time knocking off in-state foe Oklahoma 5-1. ORU split the season series with the Sooners, this after beating Oklahoma State in Stillwater earlier in the month.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Tiger Woods is in Tulsa. NewsChannel 8 Sports Director TJ Eckert spotted Woods' plane at the airport moments ago and is told Woods is heading to Southern Hills to scout the course ahead of the PGA Championship next month. Both Woods and Phil Mickelson are...
TULSA, Okla. — Baseball and softball season is in full swing. However, in March, FOX23 reported about Tulsa Little League taking over maintenance and utilities at Savage and Hilti Parks. Parents and teams told FOX23 they haven’t been able to reserve practice times and gates are locked. Some Tulsa...
TULSA, Okla. — With the upcoming PGA Championship in May, the city of Tulsa decided now is the time to invest in local golf. With the help of PGA Reach, the city and its Golf Advisory Committee announced a $250,000 donation from the PGA to kick off the $1 million goal the committee put in place.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A popular animal at the Oklahoma City Zoo passed away unexpectedly on April 21 during a routine veterinary procedure. Zoo officials said Rocky, a male North American river otter, went into cardiac arrest during the procedure and didn't survive. "A popular resident at the Zoo’s...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The delay lived up to the hype, as the McPherson Bullpup’s make-up baseball game against Carl Albert on Saturday, April 23rd ended in a 4-3 loss for the Bullpups after a late charge by McPherson came up just short to drop McPherson’s record to 8-2 on the season.
With the NFL Draft kicking off Thursday night (we're airing draft coverage ... see the full schedule here), here are some local players to watch for. Michigan Defensive back Daxton Hill hails from Tulsa (Booker T. Washington) and could hear his name called in the first two rounds of the draft.
WICHITA, Kan. – #8 Oklahoma State scored six times in the top of the fifth to overturn a 5-3 deficit, eventually doubling up Wichita State 12-6 on Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium. The decisive inning started with five consecutive Oklahoma State runners, including a pair of RBI doubles from...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Division discovered a vehicle in Lake Thunderbird after scanning the lake with side sonar. OHP Divers were called in to the scene and determined the vehicle to be a 1972-1975 Mercury Capri. The Capri was discovered in approximately 14...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Applications for the 2022 Brookside BooHaHa Parade event will be available to the public starting Monday, May 2. The Brookside Business Association and TulsaGo are looking for applications for parade floats, school groups, bands, dance groups car clubs and walking groups who want to be a part of one of Oklahoma's largest Halloween community celebrations.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears basketball roster has taken a big hit on players entering the transfer portal or leaving the program in the last few weeks. There are only four players that remain on the roster that played in Missouri State’s NIT game at Oklahoma. Of the four, one is guard Isiaih Mosley who […]
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new bombshell has presented itself in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen scandal. The State Fire Marshal reported that Swadley's never obtained building permits for any of its Foggy Bottom restaurants, citing numerous "life safety issues" with the buildings. The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal report...
