Lancers defeat Force, 5-2, in opening game of Clark Cup playoffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Eagles takedown the Chieftan on Bellevue East’s senior night, 4-2, after leading most the game. Despite the loss, Bellevue East’s goalkeeper Schyler Smeby set a single season saves record for the school.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the second straight week UNO pitcher Kamryn Meyer has been tabbed as the Summit League Pitcher of the Week following her dominating performance in the circle over the weekend against South Dakota. Meyer tossed 38 strikeouts over 16 frames in the Maverick’s 3-game sweep of...
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm’s schedule for the 2022 Western Conference Semifinal series against the Omaha Lancers has been set. Tri-City will host the opening game of the best-of-three series Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. The Storm will also host the third game of the series on Tuesday, if necessary. Puck drop for the Storm’s home games in the Western Conference Semifinals playoff round is set for 7:05pm CT. Tickets to Games #1 and #3 at the Viaero Center will go on sale tomorrow at 10am CT.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha-area soccer coach faces up to 50 years in prison. Kyle Marek pled no contest to a charge of attempted child enticement, which is a class-two felony. Marek made his first court appearance nearly one year ago. Marek was a coach with Gretna Elite...
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
North Dakota is known more for quality than quantity when it comes to our lakes and rivers. No, we don't boast about 10,000 lakes like our neighbor to the east, but we do have our fair share of beautiful bodies of water. According to ND Tourism, North Dakota has about...
Technically, I do reside in North Dakota but spend the majority of my time here in good 'ol Minnesota. Where my home is, in Fargo, we have managed to escape the brutal weather that has pummeled the rest of the state. As we all know Minnesota's Spring, so far, has...
A 27-year-old man drowned inWehrspann Lake at the Chalco Hills recreation area according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hiring immediately for seasonal jobs at its state park areas. Cooling down Omaha's hot spots. Updated: 50 minutes ago. A nationwide study is being...
BEATRICE - Class A and B teams from all across eastern Nebraska competed at Beatrice Country Club on Monday in the 2022 Beatrice golf invite. On the Class B side of things, it was the Norris Titans scoring the win in the 13 team event. The Titans shot a team total of 329, 15 shots ahead of the York Dukes who came home runner-up. Beatrice finished fifth in the event, with a score of 364.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin softball put on a show at Goodman Diamond over the weekend. Not only did the Badgers hand Nebraska its first Big Ten loss of the season, but they went on to sweep the doubleheader. However, there wasn’t a lot of celebrating after picking up the series win because in the their eyes, it’s what they expected to do.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A major transfer will not be joining the Huskers after all. Deondre Jackson, a running back who announced his intention to transfer from Texas A&M to the Nebraska football program in January, made the announcement Tuesday. He did not enroll for the spring semester, but stated that...
AURORA, Neb. — Baylor Scheierman has attracted suitors of all kinds since announcing his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal Monday, but he's not waiting around. The Aurora native announced his top 10 schools Wednesday, as he's quickly narrowing down his list. Blue blood programs such as Duke,...
A 27-year-old man drowned inWehrspann Lake at the Chalco Hills recreation area according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. A nationwide study is being put to the test in Omaha. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Road 702 fire is now 88% contained. Fontenelle Forest wildfire recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State baseball team earned an impressive 12-6 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday. The Jackrabbits are back at home this weekend as they host the top team in the Summit League North Dakota State for 3 key games.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team added a talented player to a roster that includes four returning All-Big Ten honorees, when Head Coach Amy Williams announced the signing of NCAA Division I two-year starting guard and Omaha native Maddie Krull to its 2022-23 roster on Tuesday, April 26. Krull, a...
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators say driver fatigue may have been a factor in a fiery crash involving two semis Wednesday morning. First responders were called to the entrance of Hilltop Fill Stop along Highway 75, southwest of Manley, Nebraska at 11:05 a.m. They found one semi fully engulfed...
A jury determined a man was not responsible for the death of a 20-year-old in July 2020. You can expect to see some new additions to Charles Schwab Field this week. More than 50 repair and resurfacing projects are on the calendar for the city of Omaha this year. Updated:...
Comments / 0