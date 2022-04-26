ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon Drive district improving safety around businesses

By (Natasha Lynn)
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Horizon Drive business district is improving safety in the area by installing security cameras and signage. These plans were in the works before this weekends violent incidents. The cameras will cover the entire area on Horizon Dr. from 27...

