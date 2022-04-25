Jackson assistant coach Gus Smith was named new Gordo football coach Monday night.

Smith takes over for Ryan Lolley, who left for Northridge after nine seasons at Gordo.

This is Smith's first head coaching job after 11 seasons as an assistant at Mobile area and South Alabama schools.

Smith led Mobile Christian to the No. 1 defense in Class 3A and No. 8 across all classifications in 2018. His 2016 Mobile Christian defense ranked No. 1 in the state.

He coached in two 3A state championship games at Mobile Christian.

Gordo will compete in 3A the next two seasons after playing in 4A for the for time in school history in 2020 and 2021.

Lolley led Gordo to a 99-18 record, reached the 2020 Class 4A state championship game and won six region championships with the Green Wave. Gordo lost in the second round in 2021 to state runner-up Oneonta.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Gordo football names Jackson assistant Gus Smith new coach