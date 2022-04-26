ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Dain Dainja down 20 pounds, ready to take on bigger role for Illini basketball

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6Ej4_0fK9JOhF00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With Kofi Cockburn electing to turn pro and skip a fourth season with the Illini, the team’s newest frontcourt player Dain Dainja is in a position to be a significant contributor for Illinois. The 6-foot-9, 270 pound Baylor transfer arrived to Champaign in January after spending a year and a half at Baylor. The Minnesota native has only played in three games totaling nine minutes of college basketball but was a 4-star, Top 100 player out of high school. Dainja has spent his time at Illinois so far working out with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, losing 20 pounds so far, according to head coach Brad Underwood.

“He’s been an unrelenting worker,” Underwood said. “I’ve been so impressed with his commitment to work, he’s a three workout a day guy and he has not waivered on his diet. Gone a week and you almost don’t recognize him. A guy with just a different skillset than what we’ve had. Elite handles, elite passer, right hand, left hand, for a guy that big, you know I call him a dancing bear. He’s just got really light on his feet, he’s got some quick twitch to him.”

Dainja redshirted his freshman season with the Bears with an injury, then only played in three games for Baylor last season before transferring mid-season to Illinois. He was forced to sit out as a result and will compete for minutes in the frontcourt alongside Coleman Hawkins, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Brandon Lieb.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WCIA

With Kofi gone, Underwood envisions new style of play

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball finds itself having to move into the Post-Kofi Cockburn era after the big man announced earlier in the week he is entering his name into the NBA Draft. He’s not allowed to come back to college this time after entering the process twice before. The Illini are losing one of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Grandison, Hutcherson declare for NBA Draft, Bosmans-Verdonk enters name in transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The moving and shaking for next year’s Illinois basketball roster continues with multiple changes on Wednesday. Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson entered their names in the NBA Draft. The official early entrant list was released by the league after Sunday’s deadline to declare and both Illini players were included. That’s on top […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign, IL
College Basketball
State
Minnesota State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Basketball
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Coleman Hawkins
Person
Brad Underwood
The Spun

Report: Younger Brother Of Former Buckeyes Star Is Transferring

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Hooker’s older brother, Malik Hooker, currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys after the Indianapolis Colts made the former Buckeyes star a first-round pick in 2017. The younger sibling recorded 33 tackles in 15 career games (four last season) with Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois DB/QB jumps into transfer portal following end of spring practice

An Illinois defensive back has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports is reporting that Coran Taylor, who started his career in Champaign as a quarterback, is in the transfer portal. He’s the second player to make the decision since the conclusion of spring practice, along with offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#Bears#Dancing Bear#Baylor
WCIA

New 60-acre nature preserve addition unveiled

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Grand Prarie Friends added 60 acres to the Edna Edwards land and water reserve Sunday. The new land is along county road 100 north near county road 1500 east. What looks like a big cornfield now will be turned into a forest and bat preserve over the next few years. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illini sign Brynn Shoup-Hill from Dayton

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Transfer forward Brynn Shoup-Hill will join her former coach again this fall as the former Dayton Flyer signed with Illinois women’s basketball on Saturday. Shoup-Hill follows new Illini head coach Shauna Green to Champaign with three years of eligibility left. The freshman averaged 1.8 points per game over 23 appearances during the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WCIA

1 Decatur man killed, 2 injured in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- One Decatur man is dead, and two others are injured after police responded to a shots fired call on Saturday night. It happened on the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, near the Roosevelt School Apartment complex at around 10 p.m. The 40-year-old male and 21-year-old male drove themselves to a local […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Former Mattoon High School student sentenced for failure to register

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officials said a then-Mattoon High School student who shot another student has been sentenced to 25 years in Illinois Department of Corrections on a different charge. Mattoon Police said officers arrested 19-year-old Josiah Lyons on a charge of failing to register his change of address to law enforcement. In 2018, […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Ameren warning customers about rates going up

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You need to prepare for some sticker shock when you get your power bill this summer. Ameren is warning customers their rates will be going up. They said it is because of issues with global supplies. They are estimating up to a $13 increase per month on power bills. Supplies of energy […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy