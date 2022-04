New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will be in the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals for Wednesday afternoon’s game. At the top of the eighth inning, Alonso took a Kodi Whitley pitch off his helmet on Tuesday night. Alonso and the Mets were understandably upset about it, as this is also the second time Alonso has been hit by a pitch to the head this year. He was the second Met to be hit by a pitch in the game, and the 17th Met to be hit by a pitch this season (Starling Marte became the 18th the next inning with the bases loaded).

