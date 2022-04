PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Organizers of the annual Juneteenth celebration in Pittsburgh are out with their jam-packed schedule for the upcoming holiday.Stop the Violence Pittsburgh, which organizes the celebration in the city, was awarded money from the state on Monday to help expand the event.The celebrations will commence with the Stop the Violence Black-Tie Honors Gala, which will honor Pittsburgh media pioneers both past and present. The event will include a VIP reception dinner with a performance by the Bill Henry Band. Celebrity host Pooch Hall, who played Derwin on the hit series "The Game."This is one of the major fundraisers...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO