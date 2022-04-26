Wisconsin health leaders encourage parents to have children vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin health leaders are encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated.

This week is National Infant Immunization week. The CDC and state health offices are trying to raise awareness of the importance of protecting young children from preventable diseases just by getting their shots.

“It’s really important to start the conversation early and parents are bound to have questions. It’s really made comfortable and get them vaccinated, ” says Dr. Stephanie Schauer.

According to the CDC, 14 diseases are preventable by vaccinations that children can receive before the age of 2, including influenza, measles and chickenpox.

