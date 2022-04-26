ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EXCLUSIVE Soelect, Lotte Chemical aim to scale up U.S. output of battery components

By Paul Lienert
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0th9Ei_0fK9Fn8m00

April 26 (Reuters) - Battery startup Soelect and Korean supplier Lotte Chemical (011170.KS) said on Tuesday they intend to invest more than $200 million in a joint venture to make advanced battery components for electric vehicles in the United States.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to scale up production of Soelect’s LiX lithium metal anodes for next-generation batteries with higher energy density and fast-charging capability.

The proposed venture aims to boost Soelect’s current pilot production to high volume by 2025.

EV batteries with lithium metal anodes have the potential to store more energy - thus providing longer vehicle range between charges - as well as the ability to charge much faster than vehicles equipped with current lithium-ion batteries that use graphite or silicon-rich anodes.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, Soelect was founded in 2018 and has raised more than $13 million. Investors include General Motors Ventures, KTB Network and Lotte Ventures, a member of Korea’s Lotte Group and an affiliate of Lotte Chemical Corp (011170.KS). read more

Soelect's founder and chief executive, Jin Cho, has said the company has more than 20 customers, mostly in the automotive industry.

Seoul-based Lotte Group is building its battery materials business, focused on such key components as electrode foils, separators and organic solvents for electrolytes.

General Motors Co (GM.N), which is working with several battery startups, has said it is considering the use of lithium metal anodes for its next-generation Ultium battery cells.

The automaker has said the investment in Soelect “further expands our efforts to accelerate the advancement of battery chemistries” and that Soelect’s lithium metal technology “could serve as an enabler for both future lithium-metal and solid-state EV battery anode designs.”

Several other North American companies are working on lithium metal anodes, including Toronto-based Li-Metal Corp (LIM.CD) and SES, based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Ford CEO says the company plans to challenge Tesla as global EV leader

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor plans to challenge Tesla in becoming the global leader in electric vehicles, CEO Jim Farley said Tuesday. The goal is the most ambitious yet for the Detroit automaker in its electric vehicle push. Farley has previously said the company plans to be the second best-selling automaker of EVs in the U.S., behind Tesla, by mid-decade.
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean#Ev#General Motors Ventures#Ktb Network#Lotte Ventures#Lotte Group
Kristen Walters

Car prices expected to surge as auto production grinds to a halt due to supply chain struggles

New car production has slowed or completely halted at many factories because manufacturers can't get all the parts they need. Supergenijalac/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) According to Mark Wakefield of Alix Partners automotive unit, "you only need to miss one part" not to be able to complete the production of a new car. Unfortunately, this is the exact problem that many car manufacturers are facing right now.
The Next Web

How do EVs cool down their batteries without radiator grilles?

EVs don’t really need radiator grilles. For that reason, some automakers, like Tesla and Kia, have removed them from their models. Others, such as BMW, have kept them as part of their brands’ design identity. But why are radiator grilles pointless in electric cars? Let’s first remember their...
CARS
insideevs.com

Kia Confirms US Launch Of EV9 Three-Row Electric SUV For H2 2023

In late March, Kia announced that a production version of the EV9 large electric SUV concept would launch in Europe sometime in 2023. Now, the EV9 has been confirmed for North America as well. At the New York International Auto Show, Kia said the EV9 production model would arrive in the United States in the second half of 2023.
CARS
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

April 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) still owns 75% of the US’s electric car market so far this year

According to the latest registration data, Tesla still owns about 75% of the US’s electric car market so far this year with Model Y and Model 3 alone at the top. For years now, Tesla has been dominating the electric auto market in its home country. It is expected that Tesla’s hold on the market will erode as more EV options hit and help grow the US market, but for now, the US EV market is still extremely dependent on Tesla’s production and deliveries.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy