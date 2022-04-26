ISL: Hyderabad FC co-owner confident of retaining star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche

Mumbai City ended their maiden AFC Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Air Force Club of Iraq, with Diego Mauricio scoring the only goal of the game in the 31st minute. The result meant Mumbai finished second in Group B with seven points and two wins. Al Shabab qualify for the knockouts as group winners with 16 points, but Mumbai's seven points were not enough to take them through.

