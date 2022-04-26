ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ISL: Hyderabad FC co-owner confident of retaining star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ISL: Hyderabad FC co-owner confident of retaining star striker Bartholomew...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bartholomew Ogbeche
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isl#Indian Super League#Nigerian
ESPN

AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC beat Air Force; finish second in Group B

Mumbai City ended their maiden AFC Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Air Force Club of Iraq, with Diego Mauricio scoring the only goal of the game in the 31st minute. The result meant Mumbai finished second in Group B with seven points and two wins. Al Shabab qualify for the knockouts as group winners with 16 points, but Mumbai's seven points were not enough to take them through.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes is confirmed as England's new Test captain and insists that his predecessor Joe Root will remain a 'key ally', as director of cricket Rob Key says the star all-rounder IS 'ready for the added responsibility'

Rob Key today made his first big decision as England managing director by handing Ben Stokes the poisoned chalice of the Test captaincy. Key confirmed an appointment long expected at Lord's, with England's best player and talisman now charged with lifting them from the rock bottom of last place in the World Test Championship.
SPORTS
BBC

Chris Woakes: England all-rounder extends Warwickshire contract until 2024

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Warwickshire until 2024. The 33-year-old has 167 caps for his country across Test, one-day and T20 formats, taking 300 wickets and scoring 3,088 runs. Woakes was part of the England team to win the World Cup...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

From Portugal: Manchester City Top of European Forward's Destination Wishlist - Jorge Mendes Factor Revealed Ahead of Potential Summer Exit

The upcoming transfer window is likely to see Manchester City add a world-class striker to their ranks following Sergio Aguero's departure last summer as well as the club's failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane despite their strong interest in signing the England international. There has been belief amongst some quarters...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

400
Followers
3K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy