PASO ROBLES — Winners of the newly created 2022 California Pivotal Practice (CAPP) Award Program were announced on Tuesday by State Superintendent Tony Thurmond. These schools and districts implemented an innovative practice during the 2020–21 school year when California required schools to offer distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CAPP award program is being utilized by California in 2022 in place of the California Distinguished Schools Program.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO