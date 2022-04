Veteran pro wrestling talent/promoter Pat Buck (Pat Buckridge) took to Twitter this week to make his new AEW job official. As noted earlier this month, Buck left WWE on the Monday after WrestleMania 38, telling officials that he had achieved his goals of producing main events on the biggest show of the year with the two matches he produced at WrestleMania 38, and how he now needed to re-focus his energies on his family, something the current WWE schedule could not consistently afford him the ability to do. He left the company earlier that day, and was not present for the RAW After WrestleMania taping.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO