Jeremy Beachner is passionate about golf and about helping members of the military. And now he’s putting those two passions together. Beachner, a Tri-Cities-based teaching pro, is leading the local efforts for a program called PGA HOPE, which brings veterans to the golf course to teach them the game and help enhance their mental, social and physical well-being.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO