New Bedford, along with 25 other municipalities across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, are often designated as a "gateway city." Gateway cities are typically defined as smaller urban areas that are a centralized part of a local economy. Each gateway city's history often includes a thriving manufacturing economy at the height of the industrial revolution that over time has been hollowed out due to external economic phenomena such as globalization. As a result, these municipalities often face similar socioeconomic challenges.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO