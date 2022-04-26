Cybersecurity expert provides tips on keeping kids safe online

Goshen Local Schools announced Sunday board president John Gray resigned after a video posted online showed him saying he traveled to Indiana to meet with an 11-year-old girl .

Dave Hatter, a cybersecurity expert with Intrust IT, said the incident is disturbing but should come as a wake-up call to families.

“As everything becomes internet-connected unfortunately it makes it that much easier for the bad guys to get to kids,” Hatter said. “I think a lot of parents don’t realize the danger. They’re probably a little stuck by the paralysis by analysis deal with … I don’t even know where to start.”

Hatter said having a conversation with your kids is the perfect place to start.

“There are things you can do as a parent in addition to constantly warning your kids, pointing out the stories when they hit the news so kids are aware," Hatter said. "This isn’t just doomsday dad out there trying to scare you. These things happen all the time.”

Other tips? Make sure you know each device your child might have access to, and what parental controls can be set up. Those controls can block websites, provide you with information on what sites your child clicks on, and can give time restraints.

Hatter said there are newer applications like “Circle” and “Bark” which can provide an extra layer of security — for a monthly fee.

“Constant raising awareness, checking out devices. Having access to their accounts online so you can see what they’re doing,” Hatter says it’s important for parents to have their kid’s log-in information for all social media accounts.

READ MORE

How local schools are preventing cyberattacks

Goshen School Board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video