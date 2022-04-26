ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Family of 16-year-old killed at skate park speaks out

By Joshua Short
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CR4zf_0fK9AP9h00

DENVER (KDVR) – FOX31 has learned more about a shooting that occurred near a popular skate park in Denver’s Riverfront neighborhood over the weekend.

Family members say the 16-year-old boy that was shot and killed was Juan Esteban Herrera-Lozano.

The young man’s parents sat down exclusively with FOX31 in an emotional interview.

“I feel incomplete at this time…part of me has been torn out,” Domingo Herrera Serrano and Ana Lozano told us.

Lawmakers react to $400 tax rebates destined for Coloradans

Herrera-Lozano’s parents say they are devastated after someone shot their son Saturday night at the Denver Skate Park.

They both said their son loved to skate and loved people.

“He was in the car with us and he would tell me ‘Dad do you have some money so I could give it to that person?’ I learned that from him,” his father told us.

“The people he’d see out on the street, he’d give them money,” his mother added.

Crime Stoppers released a video on Monday night that shows the moments before Lozano was shot. They say he interacted with occupants of a dark-colored vehicle before someone shot him .

How you can sign up to be an election judge for 2022

This shooting happened just days before National Youth Violence Awareness week.

Two weeks ago, the FOX31 Problem Solvers reported on two teen boys who were killed in another shooting in Denver, which ended in a crash that killed a third person .

So far this year in Denver, there have been six people, including Herrera-Lozano, shot and killed that were age 18 or younger.

Our Support the Shield partners, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 15

Cheryl Reilly
2d ago

man people have got to start coming forward. This skate Park is right by down town Denver..Stuff us going back to how it was down there. shootings..car thefts daily.. homeless everywhere! And I'm sorry but I don't see police anywhere? look we have pot shops on ever other corner...how about all that tax money go for taking our city back! Higher more officer's..alot more. more cars..bike's..even horses in the park area's. Foot patrols around down town. millions in tax money in a bank some where..but can't pay for safety in our police force?

Reply(2)
4
Frankie Martinez
2d ago

my heart ❤️ go's out to the family, hopefully they'll find the people who did this,time's are different now,we need to watch our kid's

Reply
3
Phyllis Prall
2d ago

People need to stop giving these street people money. That skate park has a bad name. so why let your child go there. Know where your kids are, who they are wit&, and the area they are in. Parents these days just give their money and the kids take off to who knows where!!!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Skate Park#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Kdvr
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy