Waco, TX

Weekend of gun violence in Waco leaves five injured, including bar doorman

By Andrew Lamparski
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
Three shootings left five injured in Waco within just a few hours pver the weekend.

Waco Police Department told 25 News the first shooting took place at a house party on the 1200 block of Texas Street. Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police say they responded to a shooting at the corner of Ruby Avenue and Hodde Drive, where one person was injured. Managers at Mr. Magoo's Sports Bar said a gunman opened fire from Ruby Avenue behind the bar and a bullet hit a doorman in his abdomen.

"Thank God he's alive, but yeah, you can see where the bullet hole came in and shot across that whole yard," said Jimmy Imeri, who helps manage Magoo's.

The bar also expressed frustration over the image the violence is giving Mr. Magoo's.

"It's very small to have five staff members making sure everyone is safe at the same time. And yet, we can't control what happens on the outside," Imeri said.

Police said they responded to a third shooting at 3 a.m. on Sunday, outside El Pollo Palenque Taqueria on the 1400 Block of LaSalle Ave.

As of Monday afternoon, police say no suspects have been arrested in connection with any of the shootings.

Waco Police Department assistant public information officer Garen Bynum told 25 News the string of shootings are not believed to be connected at this point.

Waco Police ask anyone with information related to any of the shootings to reach out to the department or call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 254-753-HELP.

