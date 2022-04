Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has been listed as out for Game 6 of their playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t change. James Jones hinted as much in his recent interview with Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. While the Suns GM noted that Booker is out as of Wednesday, his status can still change in the hours leading to the crucial showdown with the Pelicans on Thursday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO