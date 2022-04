The Anak Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia has erupted, spewing plumes of volcanic ash into the sky and forcing authorities in the region to warn residents to wear masks outdoors.Reports said the eruption, that took place on Sunday, led to ash rising up to 3,000m into the sky.“We are still recording continuous eruptions with thick clouds towering at between 500 to 3,000 metres from the peak,” Deny Mardiono of Indonesia’s Geological Agency was quoted as saying by news agencies.He added: “People, including tourists, should adhere to the recommendation from the Geological Agency, which prohibits anyone to be within a two-kilometre...

