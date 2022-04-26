ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Midstate health centers encourage STD testing after cases increase in 2020

By Daniel Hamburg
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases dropped early in the pandemic, before rising higher than 2019 levels.

At the beginning of 2020 most of the focus in healthcare and for Pennsylvanians was on the COVID pandemic.

“People just weren’t paying attention or weren’t getting tested because it wasn’t at the top of their mind,” said Sam Bobila, chief external affairs officer of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

The CDC says that’s likely why s-t-d cases initially dropped along with less routine visits to the doctor.

“It should be kind of par for the course and your regular health routine. It’s a part of self-care, right?” Bobila said.

But the drop didn’t last long after the pandemic started, however.

In 2020, over half of the reported cases of STDs were among young people 15 to 24 years old.

Data also shows some racial and ethnic minority groups and gay and bisexual men continue to experience higher rates of STDs.

“More of our folks are coming in to get tested regularly which is a good thing and it shouldn’t scare people to get tested. But Because we’re seeing so many people come and get tested, we’re seeing the numbers skyrocket,” said Anthony Hall, community engagement specialist with GLO Harrisburg.

Glo Harrisburg serves the LGBTQ+ community for men of color and trans women of color.

“There is no gender, sexuality, or religion that will keep you from a viral infection. So it’s important that everyone come and get tested,” Hall said.

The CDC reported cases of gonorrhea and primary & secondary (P&S) syphilis were up 10% and 7%, respectively, compared to 2019.

Syphilis among newborns (i.e., congenital syphilis) also increased, with reported cases up nearly 15% from 2019, and 235% from 2016. Early data indicate primary and secondary syphilis and congenital syphilis cases continued to increase in 2021 as well.

Reported cases of chlamydia declined 13% from 2019.

The decline in reported chlamydia cases is likely due to decreased STD screening and underdiagnosis during the pandemic, rather than a reduction in new infections. This also contributed to an overall decrease in the number of reported STDs in 2020 (from 2.5 million reported cases in 2019 to 2.4 million in 2020).

“When you know your status, you can take better care of yourself and your sexual partners,” Bobila said.

Planned Parenthood also offers testing in Harrisburg.

“If you have something that’s untreated, your health really is at risk. So we really encourage folks just to go and get tested. There’s nothing to be ashamed about. Everyone gets tested,” Bobila said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Midstate could be reaching end of COVID-19 pandemic

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from the CDC indicates almost 60 percent of Americans show signs of previous COVID-19 infections, but what exactly does that mean for the state of the pandemic? According to UPMC infectious disease specialist Dr. John Goldman, it is actually good news. He said this information is a strong sign […]
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Harrisburg, PA
Government
MedicalXpress

Omicron prompted spike in COVID cases in pregnant women, but fewer hospitalizations

Women who were pregnant during the recent Omicron surge were diagnosed with COVID-19 at a much higher rate than during previous phases of the pandemic, but were less likely to develop severe illness, a study by UT Southwestern and Parkland Health scientists found. The research, reported in JAMA, is the first published evidence documenting how the boom in COVID-19 cases late last year and early this year impacted the health of pregnant women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AL.com

Hepatitis outbreak in Alabama children: CDC sends out nationwide alert

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a national health alert after a cluster of children in Alabama were diagnosed with hepatitis and adenovirus. The CDC is currently working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children ages 1-6. All the children were previously healthy.
ALABAMA STATE
Ars Technica

As gonorrhea becomes untreatable, a repurposed vaccine may prevent it

An existing vaccine that prevents meningococcal disease may also be up to 40 percent effective at preventing gonorrhea infections, which are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, with some strains completely incurable. This discovery is according to a series of studies and commentaries published Tuesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Though...
HEALTH
Health
Politics
Women's Health
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
sciencealert.com

A Dangerous Liver Disease Is Spreading in US Kids, Seemingly Related to a Virus

A dangerous, liver-compromising virus is spreading among kids in the US. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert to healthcare providers, warning that a "cluster" of at least nine unusual pediatric hepatitis cases have been spotted in Alabama in recent months, and there could be more out there nationwide.
ALABAMA STATE
