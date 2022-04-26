ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Root Switches Up Its Fashion Awards

By Kathryn Hopkins
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIOSf_0fK96euJ00

Vanessa De Luca, The Root’s editor in chief of one year, is looking to freshen up its annual style awards.

She’s evolving the G/O Media-owned site’s Glow Up 50 Awards franchise into the Glow Up Style Awards that will honor the most stylish people, places, and things from the past year through a lens that’s less celebrity-driven and more focused on accessible, everyday style and creativity.

While past years have been celebrity-heavy and solely the decision of the staff, readers will this year be able to send in their submissions, which could be for a friend, a family member or someone in the public eye. The final list will be composed of Black women aged between 21 and 100 who have made their personal style into a fashion statement that is uniquely their own.

“Over the past two years, we did Glow Up Awards where we recognized 50 people in fashion, beauty, culture who’ve made significant contributions to the category and this year we thought we would try to flip the script a little bit and invite our audience to submit who they think should be included and we left it open. We didn’t say it had to be your sister or BFF. It could be someone like a celebrity who you think really encapsulates the idea of the glow up and should be recognized,” said De Luca.

“So what we’ve seen is that our audience, which is very engaged, they’ve done both. They’ve submitted people who are everyday people and they’ve also selected people like Keke Palmer and Garcelle Beauvais, who they admire and who they think should be included in this roundup,” she added. “I think it’s incredibly important to acknowledge the power and influence that our own audience has. The Root has a very loyal, devoted following and very opinionated.”

The Root’s committee of judges will select the final list of 50, which will be unveiled in May and featured in a special package.

The publication was founded by Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Donald E. Graham in 2008 and was sold to Univision Communications in 2015. Since 2019 it has been part of G/O Media, owned by private equity firm Great Hill Partners. It has been reported that there has been high staff turnover over the past year due to G/O Media’s executives involvement in the site. In a statement De Luca said: “Whenever there is a change at the top of the masthead of any publication, there is always some staff turnover. We recently announced a slate of new hires recently especially in the beauty and fashion area that have all literally hit the ground running.”

From Milan to Venice, Fashion Brands at Home at Art Biennale

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — Despite the sudden drop in temperatures and heavy rain, Venice was bustling with tourists and visitors to the inaugural events of the Art Biennale, which this year seemed to draw even more fashion brands to support it, from Dior becoming a donor and Valentino sponsoring the Italian pavilion to "Human Brains" bowing at Fondazione Prada's Ca' Corner della Regina and Pomellato sponsoring the Venice pavilion. Bottega Veneta signed up as a supporting partner for "Dancing Studies," a series of live dance performances built around the Pinault Collection's exhibition "Bruce Nauman: Contraposto Studies"...
Emilia Wickstead and ViBi Venezia Launch Capsule Collection

VENICE — The intimate, informal lunch sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene hosted on Thursday in their family home nestled on the top floor of the majestic Palazzo Papadopoli here offered a momentary reprieve away from the buzz of the city, which is gearing up to the Biennale Arte's official opening on Saturday. While art connoisseurs and curators hopped from side to side of the Grand Canal ticking off vernissages and previews, the small gathering feted the capsule collection the Arrivabenes' brand ViBi Venezia developed with London-based designer Emilia Wickstead, who was also in attendance.More from...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Every Wardrobe Should Have a Slip Dress—Shop the Best Styles Here

When hunting for the best slip dresses, there is a handful of details to factor in. Not every slip dress is made equal, after all. In addition to the basic silhouette—a lustrous midi length, V-necked, thin-strapped dress—the staple can also feature cowl necks and bias cuts, mini to maxi lengths, and lace trim. Color-wise, the offerings run the gamut from traditional neutral silk satins to more vibrant hues.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Sucks On A Green Lollipop As She Shows Off Her Massive $5M Engagement Ring: Watch

Jennifer Lopez can’t get enough green — especially lately. The 52-year-old filmed herself sucking on a jade colored lollipop while going for a car ride in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, April 23. Her rare green diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck, 49, was on full display as she smiled and laughed, clearly intending to show off the sparkler, worth over $5 million. “Green lollipop kisses,” the Bronx native wrote in her caption along with a green heart.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

4 Cute adidas Outfits to Parade Around in This Season

4 Cute adidas Outfits to Parade Around in This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The weather is heating up, and it's high-time to dress for it. If cute-yet-cozy pieces are what you're after (we wouldn't blame you, as WFH life has made these key), adidas is the place to turn to revamp your wardrobe this season.More from WWDA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasAdidas Originals by Ji Won Choi RTW Fall 2019David Beckham, Pharrell Williams Cheer On Young Talent at Adidas Show The iconic sports label...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek's daughter steals the show in chic outfit during rare joint appearance

Salma Hayek was almost upstaged by her daughter Valentina when she received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November. The Eternals actress was joined by the 14-year-old and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, in Los Angeles to celebrate the momentous moment in her career. Salma looked typically gorgeous in her eye-catching frock that boasted a billowing asymmetrical hemline that was longer in the back and shorter in the front.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Cannes Jury, Honoring Rihanna, Camila Cabello’s Campaign

The Cannes Jury, Honoring Rihanna, Camila Cabello's Campaign

YES WE CANNES: The Cannes Film Festival will celebrate its 75th birthday with veteran French actor Vincent Lindon serving as the president of the jury. Lindon, who won best actor at the film festival in 2015 for "The Measure of a Man" and starred in last year's Palme d'Or winner "Titane," is the first French actor to head up the prestigious panel since Isabelle Huppert in 2009.More from WWDBlackpink, Zendaya, Rihanna and More at Paris Fashion Week 2022: PHOTOSFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol....
MOVIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ctzn Cosmetics Appoints Sir John as Chief Creative Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Ctzn Cosmetics Appoints Sir John as Chief Creative Officer

Sir John Barnett is joining the Ctzn Cosmetics family. The renowned makeup artist, known professionally as Sir John, will be joining the company as a chief creative officer, working closely with its cofounding sisters Aleena, Aleezeh and Naseeha Khan on further innovating their products, their brand and pushing their shared messaging on culture forward.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas "We're thrilled to have someone that is such an expert in this industry. We're so excited to see what...
MAKEUP
