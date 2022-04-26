ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 11 Bridgewater-Raritan over Moorestown - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
 2 days ago
Colin Kurdyla’s five goals led the way for Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Moorestown, 16-8, in Bridgewater....

Girls Lacrosse: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, April 27

Burlington City (0-7) at Timber Creek (4-5), 3:45pm. New Egypt (5-5) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (3-5), 4:15pm. New Egypt (5-5) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (3-5), 4:15pm. Stuart Day (3-6) at Hamilton West (6-3-1), 4:30pm. Steinert (6-4) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-8), 4:30pm. Hightstown (4-5) at Hopewell Valley (5-4), 6:30pm. NJIGLL.
No. 20 Manasquan defeats Neptune - Girls lacrosse recap

Madeline Johnson, Belle Porazzo, and Ava Chiarella each netted two goals to lead Manasquan, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Neptune 14-1 in Neptune. Manasquan (6-3) took control early as it jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first half. Phoebe Matuch, Yasmine Manno, and Georgia Poling also scored a goal.
No. 17 West Essex over West Morris - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Drago netted five goal to go along with three assists as West Essex, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Morris, 15-7, in North Caldwell. Andrew Adams also scored three goals with an assist and Rocco Garcia had two goals and two assists for the Knights, who improved to 10-1 on the season. Jack Massotto scored with three assists as well while Brandon Kinsella and Michael Drago both scored and notched an assist in the win Stefan Lopez found the back of the net, too.
Tedesco hits two milestones as Glen Ridge tops Ramapo - Girls lacrosse recap

Frances Tedesco recorded her 100th career point and her 100th career draw as part of Glen Ridge’s 7-6 victory over Ramapo at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Tedesco finished with two goals, three assists and eight draw controls for Glen Ridge (6-5). Campbell Spillett scored three goals, while Hana Yang and Defne Zeybek had one apiece. Blake Velardi made two saves.
Girls lacrosse: No. 18 West Essex edges Montclair by one

There was plenty of offense in this one as Gianna Macrino scored five times with two assists, five ground balls, and seven draw controls in West Essex’s, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20,, 15-14 win over Montclair in Montclair. Ciele Mcinerney also scored five goals with two ground...
Check fans 15 as Woodbridge Academy downs South Amboy - Softball recap

Sarah Check struck out 15, allowing no earned runs, five hits and a walk in Woodbridge Academy’s 10-8 victory over South Amboy in Woodbridge. Check, a junior, also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Woodbridge Academy (3-7). Sanjana Chebolu was 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and two doubles, while Kiah Parekh and Nancy Riggio added a RBI apiece. Ridhimaa Thaker scored two runs and Nailah Fitzpatrick added a run and a RBI.
Manalapan defeats Marlboro - Softball recap

Gabriela Herbert finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, one run, and one walk to lead Manalapan past Marlboro 9-4 in Marlboro. Despite trailing 3-1 at the end of the second inning, Manalapan (4-7) scored three runs in the top of the third before tallying five more runs the rest of the way.
No. 2 Ridgewood over No. 16 Northern Highlands - Girls lacrosse recap

Lindsey Devir scored seven goals as Ridgewood, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 16 Northern Highlands, 18-9, in Ridgewood. Nina Marra had three goals with three assists for Ridgewood (8-2), which sprinted out to a 13-4 halftime lead. Laura Montagna added four goals and an assist and Gwen Flusche dished out four assists.
Girls Lacrosse: Mascolo, Jackson propel No. 15 Cherokee

Aly Mascolo and Delaney Jackson provided five goals apiece as Cherokee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Washington Township, 15-5, Wednesday afternoon. Kayla Niederberger added a trio of goals for Cherokee (9-1) while both Chelsea Evans and Brooke Brown recorded a goal apiece. Brooke Alessandrini led Washington Township...
Voorhees over Pingry - Softball recap

Alexia Perlinsky went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs, a RBI and a double as Voorhees defeated Pingry, 5-2, in Alexandria. Winning pitcher Avalyn Stayskal struck out two and walked two, allowing two runs on five hits for Voorhees (5-6), while also adding a RBI in the win. Sophia Charleston went 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI and two stolen bases.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

