ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Kapolei Archery Range users alarmed by criminal activity

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7d7x_0fK92V3U00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Club members that operate the Kapolei Archery Range said they’ve seen everything at the facility from vandalism, drug use and burglaries. On Monday, there was even a body.

Honolulu police have opened an unattended death investigation after they say a body was found near the bathrooms by the Kapolei Archery Range.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Every weekend we’re walking through the tunnels,” said Mahesh Cleveland of the Bushwackers Archery Club. “We’re wondering if we’re going to encounter something like we encountered today.”

This is just one of the issues mounting for the public facility.

“There’s a hole over here,” said Don Ishimoto of the Bushwackers Archery Club. “They cut it big enough to drive vehicles through. So they drive through when we’re not here and do their activities.”

“We’ve had issues wit the bathroom,” Cleveland said. “Folks come overnight and cut the locks to other bathrooms. We’ll have folks come and repair the locks. The very next day the locks are cut again.”

The Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement:

“DPR sympathizes with the concerns of the Bushwackers regarding the vandalism and homelessness at Kapolei Regional Park Archery Range. Our maintenance staff continues to monitor the park for illegal campers and have done numerous repairs at this location. We will have staff follow up with fence repairs and anticipate them to be completed by June 2022. Our last Stored Property Ordinance enforcement event was conducted on April 6, 2022, and we have scheduled the next enforcement for April 27, 2022. DPR is working closely with the HPD and have shared concerns for increased enforcements.”

Department of Parks and Recreation

“I think it’s a combination of the COVID pandemic and then the fact that they moved central booking out to Kapolei,” said Cleveland. “There have been more incidents of vandalism, littering, and vagrancy around here.”

Archery members are hoping more can be done to secure the facility.

“It’s like an endless cycle and we just keep doing it, because we don’t want to give up on something we see as a really valuable service for those who want to learn about archery, get into it, or share their love for the outdoors,” said Cleveland.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Vandalism#Criminal Activity#The Kapolei Archery Range#Dpr#Bushwackers
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Maui News

Inmate serving 10-year term for beating a MCCC jail guard

WAILUKU — An inmate was sentenced to a 10-year prison term for assaulting a Maui Community Correctional Center guard, who is still recovering from injuries he suffered in the attack more than three years ago. “The bottom line is the victim has suffered severely from the beating you gave...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Body found at Rainbow Falls in Hilo identified | Update

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the body found in the water at Rainbow Falls over the weekend as 27-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo. An autopsy was performed on Broom on Tuesday. According to Hawaii Island Police, the pathologist ruled out foul play as the cause of death. Final autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.
KHON2

KHON2

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy